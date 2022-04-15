Jason William Sentenced For Bank Robbery And Carjacking

Kentucky Man, Jason William Graves Sentenced To 130 Months For Bank Robbery And Carjacking

KNOXVILLE, TN (STL.News) On April 14, 2022, Jason William Graves, 43, currently of London, Kentucky, was sentenced to 130 months in prison by the Honorable Judge Thomas A. Varlan, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville.

As part of the plea agreement filed with the court, Graves pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of bank robbery in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2113(a) and one count of carjacking in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2119. Following his release from prison, Graves will be on three years of supervised release, and he will be required to pay restitution to the victims.

According to the written plea agreement filed with the court, Graves committed two bank robberies at banks located inside Walmart Supercenters in the Eastern District of Tennessee in May 2019. On or about June 21, 2019, Graves carjacked a victim at gunpoint at an AutoZone located in Knoxville, Tennessee and took the victim’s Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was later used to commit an additional robbery at a Walmart Money Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III of the Eastern District of Tennessee made the announcement.

The criminal indictment was the result of an investigation by the Clinton Police Department, Chattanooga Police Department, Kingsport Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This investigation was led by FBI Special Agents Mollie Treadway and Wesley Leatham.

Assistant United States Attorney LaToyia Carpenter represented the United States at sentencing.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today