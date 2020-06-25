Jason May Charged with Assault & Domestic Violence by NPD

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On June 24, 2020 at approximately 12:58 PM, members from Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Jason May, age 40, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for Second Degree Assault Domestic Violence.

On May 28, 2020, the Nashua Police Department received notification from Division for Children, Youth and Families of an assault on a child. The investigation was furthered by detectives assigned to the Special Investigation Division. During this investigation, it was learned that the child was assaulted by May causing a minor bruise. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and May was charged with two counts of Second Degree Assault-Domestic Violence, both Class B Felonies.

A Class B Felony is punishable up to 7 years in State Prison, exclusive of fines. May was released on $200.00 cash bail pending his arraignment at the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on July 30, 2020.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line 603-589-1665. Please follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter @Nashuapolice.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE