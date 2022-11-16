Japan's Rohm, Suzuki Motor join Toshiba buyout bid -Nikkei

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is displayed atop of the company’s facility building in Kawasaki, Japan, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese chipmaker Rohm Co Ltd and automaker Suzuki Motor Corp have joined a proposal by private equity fund Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) to take over Toshiba Corp, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. Kyoto-based Rohm will invest about 300 billion yen ($2.14 billion) in the buyout proposal, Nikkei said, citing multiple sources it did not name. Rohm was considering joining the JIP consortium for the buyout, but nothing had been decided, including the amount it reportedly would be investing, a Rohm spokesperson said. Construction firm Taisei Corp will also join the proposal, Nikkei said.

Toshiba and Suzuki declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Taisei was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 139.8900 yen)