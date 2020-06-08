Janesville, WI: Shooting in the 1900 Block of Conde Street Public Assistance Requested

Janesville, WI (STL.News) On 06-06-20 at approximately 4:40 p.m. residents in the 700 Block of Roosevelt observed two subjects; one walking, and the other riding a bicycle. One of the suspects was observed taking a bicycle from a residence. Both of the suspects then left the area. The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Black male, light grey sweatshirt, approximately 17-20 years old, skinny build, carrying a gallon sized water container, riding a 10 speed style bike.

Suspect #2: Black male, braided hair, dark grey sweatshirt, approximately 6 feet tall, riding a BMX style bicycle.

The resident where the bicycle was stolen from began to follow the two suspects, and eventually had some type of contact with them in the 1900 block of Conde Street where he was shot multiple times with a handgun. The two suspects then took the victim’s dark blue 2005 Chevy Impala, driving west on Conde. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was treated for life threatening injuries.

At approximately 5:11 pm a citizen called to report a suspicious vehicle near the 5100 block of Afton Road. This vehicle was identified as the victim’s stolen Chevy Impala. The area near the stolen vehicle was secured by law enforcement personnel to search for the suspects.

We are asking for the public’s assistance with this serious incident. If you witnessed this incident, or you have exterior video that may have captured any part of this incident we encourage you to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.

