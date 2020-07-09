Janesville Police Searching for Missing Person Johnny D. Hood

Janesville, WI (STL.News) The Janesville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Johnny D. Hood who is described as:

-White male.

-5’09”, 190 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes, and gray mustache.

-Hood was wearing light colored Blue Jeans, he was not wearing a shirt and had hiking boots with a camoflage pattern.

We would like to make contact with Mr. Hood to check his welfare.

Mr. Hood was last seen on Monday July 6th, approximately 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of N. Lexington. His vehicle was located unoccupied by a Rock County Sheriffs Deputy this morning at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Ice Age Trail head, which is near the intersection of N. Washington St. and Northridge Dr. . Searches of those areas by both J.P.D. and R.C.S.O. have been completed without locating Mr. Hood.

If you see Mr. Hood please call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE