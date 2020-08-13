Janesville Police Department Arrested Jacob Johnson for Drug Trafficking

Janesville, WI (STL.News) On Monday, August 10 at 8:55 PM officers from the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Patrol Division served a search warrant at 2225 Pioneer Road in Janesville. The search warrant was a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Jacob Johnson was arrested on multiple drug related charges as a result of the investigation and search warrant.

Arrested: Jacob O Johnson M 34

JV2038366:

Charge: Possession of THC 961.41(3g)(e)

Charge: Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines 961.41(1m)(e)1 /

within 1000′ of Certain Places 961.49

Charge: Manufacturing of Drug Paraphernalia 961.574

Charge: Resisting 946.41(1)

Charge: Possession with Intent to Deliver Non-Narcotic 961.41(1m)(b) / within

1000′ of Certain Places 961.49

Charge: Maintain Drug Trafficking Place 961.42(1) / within 1000′ of Certain

Places 961.49

Charge: Possession with Intent to Deliver THC 961.41(1m)(h)1 / within 1000′ of

Certain Places 961.49

Charge: Possession of Prescription Drug without Prescription 450.11(7)(h)

Charge: Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance 961.41(3g)(b) / within

1000′ of Certain Places 961.49

JV2037973:

Charge: Manufacture/Delivery Methamphetamines 961.41(1)(e)1 / within 1000′ of

Certain Places 961.49

JV2038144:

Charge: Manufacture/Delivery Schedule III 961.41(1)(b) / within 1000′ of

Certain Places 961.49

