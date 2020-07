Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/29/20 Brattleboro Police made contact with a suspicious vehicle parked in the Morningside Cemetery. Investigation revealed that drug use was transpiring.

One of the individuals present, James Crocker, a 37 year old male from Brattleboro, lied about his identity due to being under DOC supervision.

​Crocker was issued a citation for False information to Law Enforcement, and will appear at Windham County Superior Court on 8/11/20 to answer his charge.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE