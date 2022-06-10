Jamaican Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Immigration Charge

(STL.News) A Jamaican national pleaded guilty today to reentry of a removed alien, and was remanded to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation proceedings.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Edwin Hugh Douglas, 53, of Kingston, Jamaica, admitted that he was found in a Parkersburg municipal building by ICE agents on December 3, 2021. ICE agents had identified Douglas in the course of an investigation. ICE agents spoke to Douglas, who admitted that he is a citizen of Jamaica and had been previously removed from the United States. Douglas had no identification documents permitting him legal status in the United States and was arrested.

Fingerprints matched Douglas to a November 9, 2009, administrative removal from the United States to Jamaica. Douglas was also convicted on June 17, 2004, of felony unlawful assault in Wood County Circuit Court. Douglas never obtained the express consent of the Secretary of U.S. Homeland Security to reapply for admission to the United States, nor did he seek to reenter through other legal means.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing, sentencing Douglas to the time he has served in custody since his arrest before remanding him to ICE custody. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today