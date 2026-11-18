ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – November 18, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis County Executive-elect Jake Zimmerman says he wants to make county government boring again, a seemingly modest political objective that could prove difficult as Missouri’s most populous county confronts serious financial problems, proposed service reductions, and years of disagreement between its elected leaders.

Zimmerman, a Democrat who won the November 3 general election, is scheduled to take office January 5, 2027, succeeding outgoing County Executive Sam Page.

In a November 16 interview with First Alert 4 reporter Jon Kipper, Zimmerman described improving the relationship between the county executive’s office and the St. Louis County Council as his first priority.

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The incoming executive believes greater cooperation will be necessary to address a budget deficit exceeding $60 million, determine the future of county government headquarters, and evaluate proposals for consolidating government services.

His message reflects a desire to shift attention from political confrontation to the responsibilities residents expect local government to perform.

However, the county’s financial difficulties will not disappear simply because a new administration takes office.

Zimmerman could inherit a 2027 budget developed under Page’s administration, including spending reductions and financial decisions made before the transition.

The result is a significant test of whether a change in leadership style can produce more effective government without overlooking the difficult financial choices ahead.

Jake Zimmerman Wants to Restore Cooperation

One of the central themes of Zimmerman’s November interview was the need to repair relations between the executive and legislative branches of county government.

The county executive and County Council have frequently disagreed over spending priorities, administrative authority, and proposals intended to address financial problems.

Those disagreements have sometimes complicated efforts to reach compromises on issues affecting county residents.

Zimmerman sees the transition as an opportunity to establish a different working relationship.

He told First Alert 4 that he had already spoken with some council members and believed greater cooperation could help address the county’s most pressing challenges.

His priorities include restoring productive communication, resolving budget disagreements, and making decisions based on residents’ needs.

That does not mean eliminating the County Council’s independent role.

The county executive oversees administrative operations and submits budget recommendations, while the council exercises legislative authority, reviews spending proposals, and provides oversight.

Both branches have important responsibilities.

Disagreements are a normal part of representative government, particularly when officials must decide how to allocate limited resources.

The challenge is ensuring that those disagreements lead to workable decisions rather than prolonged institutional conflict.

Zimmerman’s promise to make government boring again reflects that distinction.

The goal is not to eliminate public debate but to make county government more predictable, functional, and responsive.

A Budget Deficit Exceeding $60 Million

The county’s financial problems will likely dominate the early months of the incoming administration.

According to First Alert 4, St. Louis County faces a deficit of more than $60 million.

The problem reflects a broader imbalance between the government’s recurring expenses and the revenue available to support them.

In October, Page submitted a proposed 2027 operating budget of approximately $930 million.

The spending proposal represented a reduction of nearly $70 million compared with the previous year’s operating budget.

Despite those reductions, the plan relied on substantial amounts of one-time funding to help close the financial gap.

The proposed budget illustrates the difficulty county officials face.

Government expenses include public safety, health services, parks, infrastructure, personnel, facilities, and administrative operations.

Reducing spending can help address a deficit, but some reductions may also affect the availability or quality of services.

Increasing revenue presents a different challenge because additional taxes or fees can face opposition from residents and businesses.

The county must therefore determine how to maintain essential services while better aligning recurring spending and revenue.

For Zimmerman, that will require more than a short-term accounting adjustment.

The incoming administration will need to consider whether the county’s existing financial structure can support its long-term responsibilities.

Page Proposed Eliminating 139 Government Positions

The seriousness of the county’s financial condition became apparent when Page introduced his October budget proposal.

The plan called for eliminating 139 county government positions.

According to Spectrum News, approximately 40 of those positions were occupied when the proposal was introduced.

Some affected employees could potentially be reassigned or find other positions within county government.

The proposed reductions involved departments including General Revenue, Public Health, and Parks and Recreation.

Page also recommended changes affecting recreational facilities and other public services.

Among the proposals were closing the county’s remaining two public swimming pools, located at the North County Recreation Complex and The Pavilion at Lemay.

The plan also included reductions in park ranger services.

County government offices would continue operating under reduced public-access schedules, including Friday closures.

These recommendations show how the financial problem could directly affect residents.

Public swimming pools and recreation facilities provide community amenities, particularly for families seeking affordable activities.

Park services support the maintenance and operation of public spaces.

Government office schedules affect residents and businesses seeking records, permits, and other administrative assistance.

Reducing those services may lower operating costs, but it can also create inconvenience and reduce access to public resources.

The proposed budget did not include police officer layoffs, despite earlier warnings that financial pressures could affect police staffing.

Instead, Page proposed moving some officers from administrative assignments into patrol duties.

These changes were recommendations in the October spending plan, not evidence that every proposed reduction had received final approval.

Zimmerman May Inherit a Budget He Did Not Create

One complication for the incoming executive is the timing of the county’s budget process.

Zimmerman will not assume office until January 5, 2027.

The County Council and outgoing executive must address the 2027 budget before that transition.

Consequently, Zimmerman may inherit spending commitments and financial decisions established before he takes office.

He acknowledged that possibility during his First Alert 4 interview.

The situation could limit his flexibility in the short term.

An incoming administration may want to change spending priorities, but existing budget commitments and legal obligations cannot necessarily be revised without further action.

That makes the relationship between the executive and County Council particularly important.

Even if Zimmerman identifies alternative approaches, implementing them may require legislative approval or changes during future budget cycles.

The transition also creates an opportunity to examine departmental spending, review financial assumptions, and identify potential long-term efficiencies.

However, those decisions must be grounded in the county’s actual financial resources.

Rams Settlement Money Becomes a Central Issue

One of the most consequential disagreements surrounding the proposed budget involves the county’s share of the settlement related to the Rams’ relocation from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

The settlement provided regional governments with a substantial source of one-time money.

St. Louis County officials have debated whether to use those resources to support current operations or preserve them for longer-term purposes.

Page’s proposed 2027 budget included using approximately $56.6 million from the county’s NFL settlement fund.

Official county legislation introduced as Bill No. 211, 2026, proposed authorizing two transfers.

The first would move up to $41.6 million from the NFL Settlement Fund into the General Revenue Fund.

The second would move up to $15 million into the Health Fund.

Together, those proposed transfers total $56.6 million.

The proposal also sought approximately $9 million from a separate County Council Legacy Projects fund.

These amounts represent proposed uses of public money. Introducing legislation does not, by itself, establish that the transfers have been approved or completed.

The proposed spending generated objections from council members concerned about using limited resources to cover recurring expenses.

Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, chair of the council’s Budget Committee, publicly criticized reliance on one-time funding as a substitute for a sustainable financial plan.

Zimmerman has expressed similar reservations.

During his November interview, he indicated that settlement money should not be used simply to cover ordinary expenses that return every year.

He also expressed interest in seeing those resources used for something transformational.

However, Zimmerman did not announce a detailed settlement spending program or identify a finalized list of projects.

His remarks establish a financial preference rather than an approved alternative budget.

Why One-Time Funding Creates Long-Term Risks

The settlement debate highlights an important distinction in public finance.

A government can temporarily balance its budget by using reserves or money received through a settlement.

However, that approach does not necessarily correct the underlying financial problem.

For example, if a government has $60 million more in recurring expenses than recurring revenue, using $60 million from a reserve account could close the gap for one year.

Unless spending or revenue changes, the same imbalance may return the following year.

The reserve account would contain less money, but the recurring expenses would remain.

This is why financial officials distinguish between temporary funding measures and structural budget solutions.

One-time resources can help with emergencies, unexpected expenses, or investments that do not create equivalent recurring obligations.

They can also give governments time to implement broader financial changes.

However, repeatedly using temporary resources to cover ordinary operating costs can create future financial pressure.

For St. Louis County, the settlement question is especially important because officials are already considering reductions in employment and services.

Using the money could lessen immediate financial pressure.

Preserving it could free up resources for future investments.

Neither approach eliminates the need to establish a sustainable relationship between recurring revenue and recurring spending.

That challenge will remain regardless of how the settlement funds are ultimately allocated.

Consolidation Could Become Part of the Solution

Another major issue confronting Zimmerman involves the structure of local government throughout St. Louis County.

The county contains numerous municipalities, fire protection districts, school districts, and other governmental entities.

These organizations have different responsibilities, funding sources, and governing arrangements.

The region’s fragmented structure has generated longstanding debate over whether greater cooperation or consolidation could improve services and reduce costs.

Page has advocated consolidating certain government services as one possible response to the county’s financial problems.

Zimmerman has expressed willingness to consider regional cooperation but has emphasized that proposals should demonstrate practical benefits.

In his November interview, he cited parks and road conditions as examples of how residents should evaluate proposals for regional restructuring.

His approach centers on whether a proposed change improves services and saves money.

That does not represent unconditional support for every merger or consolidation proposal.

Combining government operations does not automatically produce savings.

A restructuring effort can involve transition expenses, employee agreements, equipment requirements, administrative changes, and new service obligations.

Some arrangements may reduce duplication.

Others may generate limited financial benefits or create additional complications.

Zimmerman’s position suggests that he wants proposals evaluated individually rather than accepted simply because they promise a larger or more unified government.

The Challenge of Regional Government

St. Louis County’s complicated governmental structure presents both opportunities and obstacles for greater cooperation.

Municipalities and special districts often provide services independently, even when they serve neighboring communities.

Supporters of regional cooperation argue that shared arrangements could perform certain functions more efficiently.

For example, governments may coordinate purchasing, infrastructure maintenance, or selected administrative services.

However, the potential benefits depend on the details.

Sharing equipment might reduce certain expenses, but combining departments could require substantial transition costs.

Different governments may also have separate tax structures, labor agreements, debt obligations, and service standards.

Those differences can complicate consolidation.

The county’s financial difficulties make the issue more urgent because officials are seeking ways to reduce recurring expenses without eliminating essential services.

Zimmerman’s approach leaves room for considering shared services while avoiding an unconditional commitment to a sweeping government merger.

Any significant restructuring would require additional analysis and, depending on the proposal, legislative or voter approval.

County Government Has Responsibilities Beyond Municipal Services

The financial debate is also complicated by the county’s responsibilities in unincorporated communities.

Unlike residents of municipalities with their own local governments, people living in unincorporated areas depend on St. Louis County for a range of services commonly provided by cities.

According to First Alert 4’s October budget reporting, the county provides city-level services for approximately 300,000 residents in unincorporated areas.

Those communities include places such as Affton and Spanish Lake.

The county also maintains certain roads that pass through municipalities.

These responsibilities create financial obligations that may differ from those of counties with fewer municipal-style services.

They also complicate discussions about government consolidation and cost sharing.

A proposal to change responsibility for roads, public safety, or other services could affect communities differently.

For example, shifting a responsibility from county government to a municipality might reduce county expenses but create new costs for the municipality.

Similarly, reducing countywide spending could affect unincorporated residents who depend more heavily on county-provided services.

Those differences must be considered when evaluating the financial consequences of proposed changes.

The County Headquarters Question Remains Unresolved

Zimmerman also identified the future location of county government headquarters as an issue requiring cooperation between the executive and legislative branches.

Government facilities can involve substantial expenses for maintenance, renovations, relocation, and ongoing operations.

Decisions about those facilities can therefore affect future budgets.

The county must consider both immediate costs and longer-term financial consequences when evaluating available options.

Zimmerman did not announce a final headquarters decision during his November interview.

Instead, he identified the issue as another example of why county officials need a more productive working relationship.

The headquarters discussion illustrates a broader challenge.

Major government decisions frequently involve competing priorities and limited resources.

Resolving those issues requires financial analysis, administrative planning, and cooperation among elected officials.

Budget Committee Continues Reviewing Spending

The County Council’s budget review continued during the week of Zimmerman’s interview.

An official meeting notice scheduled a November 17 Budget Committee session to examine the proposed 2027 budgets for the Public Administrator and County Assessor.

A separate November 18 meeting was scheduled to review current-year spending, payroll, staffing vacancies, funding projections, pending transfers, and other financial matters.

The November 18 agenda also included consideration of one-time funding allocations and a possible state audit request.

These official notices confirm that budget review remained an active council responsibility during the transition period.

However, a meeting agenda establishes what officials planned to discuss, not necessarily what actions they ultimately took.

The distinction is important because Page’s October spending recommendations remain separate from final legislative decisions.

After he assumes office, Zimmerman will have to work within the financial framework established through that process.

Public Trust Will Matter

Zimmerman’s emphasis on restoring cooperation also raises questions about public confidence in county government.

Residents may become frustrated when political disputes dominate public attention while financial problems remain unresolved.

Confidence can also suffer when taxpayers do not understand why services are being reduced or how public resources are being allocated.

Zimmerman’s promise to make government boring again can be seen as an effort to make administration more predictable and results-focused.

Residents expect government to maintain roads, provide public safety, operate parks, manage finances, and respond to administrative needs.

Those responsibilities may not produce dramatic political headlines, but they directly affect everyday life.

A government that performs those functions consistently can demonstrate effectiveness through measurable results.

However, restoring trust will require more than improved communication.

It will require transparent financial decisions, realistic budgets, and accountability for government performance.

The First Year Will Test Zimmerman’s Approach

Several developments will provide early indications of whether Zimmerman’s administration can translate its stated priorities into results.

The first will be the relationship between the county executive and County Council.

Improved cooperation could help officials address financial problems through negotiation rather than prolonged confrontation.

The second will be the county’s budget.

Residents should watch whether the administration develops a strategy that better aligns recurring spending and recurring revenue.

Another important issue will be the future of Rams settlement funds.

County officials must determine how those resources fit into immediate financial needs and longer-term priorities.

The future of recreational facilities, government staffing, and other public services will also deserve attention.

These decisions will demonstrate how financial pressures affect residents.

Regional cooperation could become another major issue.

Zimmerman has expressed openness to proposals that improve services and reduce costs, but individual proposals will require financial evidence and careful evaluation.

Finally, residents should watch how the administration communicates its decisions.

Clear explanations of spending priorities and service changes can help the public understand the difficult choices confronting county government.

Making Government Boring Again Will Require Results

Zimmerman’s promise to make St. Louis County government boring again reflects a desire to move beyond political confrontation and focus on practical responsibilities.

His stated priorities include restoring cooperation, addressing financial problems, and evaluating government decisions by their benefits to residents.

Yet the challenges awaiting his administration remain substantial.

The county faces a deficit exceeding $60 million, proposed reductions affecting employees and public services, and disagreement over how to use one-time settlement funds.

The region also continues debating whether greater governmental cooperation could produce meaningful savings.

Zimmerman will assume office after the outgoing administration and County Council have worked through major budget decisions.

His ability to change the county’s direction will depend on how effectively he works within those financial and governmental constraints.

For St. Louis County residents, the most important question will not be whether local government becomes less politically interesting.

It will be whether elected officials can establish sustainable finances, maintain essential services, and manage public resources responsibly.

Zimmerman is scheduled to take office January 5, 2027.

His promise to make government boring again may be straightforward.

Turning that promise into effective government will require cooperation, financial discipline, and decisions that produce measurable results.