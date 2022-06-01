Former Vermont Man, Jaimour Anderson Pleads Guilty to Attempted Escape from Custody

(STL.News) Jaimour Anderson, 36, formerly of Vermont, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of attempted escape from custody, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Anderson was sentenced to 139 months on drug charges in November 2012 in the District of Vermont. On or about November 16, 2021, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) transferred Anderson from a correctional facility in Louisiana to a half-way house located in Manchester, New Hampshire to start his pre-release programming in advance of his then-projected release date of May 9, 2022.

Following some infractions at the half-way house, the BOP decided to bring Anderson back into custody. On December 31, 2021, a deputy U.S. Marshal and two sheriffs arrived at the half-way house to take custody of Anderson. As Anderson came into the front desk area on the first floor, he proceeded to move quickly past the deputy marshal and out the front door. Anderson made it onto the street where he was then restrained by the deputy marshal and taken into custody.

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18, 2022.

This matter was investigated by the United States Marshals Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Rombeau.

