Jacksonville: Ali Akhenaten Convicted Of Tax Fraud

Owner Of Jacksonville Tax Preparation Business, Ali Akhenaten Convicted Of Tax Fraud

Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) A federal jury has found Ali Akhenaten (formerly known as Darryl Oliver) guilty of five counts of tax fraud. Akhenaten faces a maximum penalty of three years in federal prison for each count. The United States also will seek restitution for the tax loss arising out of the fraud. Akhenaten had been indicted on March 27, 2019. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Akhenaten owned and operated a tax preparation business in Jacksonville called Florida Financial Solutions. On the 2014, 2015, and 2016 tax returns Akhenaten prepared for the business, he underreported his business income and overstated the rent he had paid for his business property. On the tax returns he filed on his own behalf for 2014 and 2015, he underreported the income he had earned from the business.

This case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Arnold B. Corsmeier.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today