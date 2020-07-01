Jackson Woman Linda Flannery Wins $500,000 in Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Jackson woman felt like she was going crazy when she won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Triple Play instant game.

“I had a $5 winner sitting in my car for a couple weeks, so I cashed it in for another ticket and won $30,” said Linda Flannery. “I decided I would keep $25 of that prize and buy one more $5 ticket.

“When I scratched this off, I thought I was crazy. It was hard to believe I really won $500,000.”

Flannery bought her winning ticket at Polly’s, located at 1821 Spring Arbor Road in Jackson.

The 71-year-old Flannery visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. She plans on putting her winnings in the bank for a rainy day.

Players have won more than $23 million playing $500,000 Triple Play, which launched in August 2019. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $6 million in prizes remain, including six $2,000 prizes.

