Jackson, TN; Ryan Decker Sentenced to 17 Years for Distributing Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Ryan Decker, 37, of Union City, TN, has been sentenced to 210 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute Methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, in 2018, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Maywood Drive in Martin, Tennessee. Officers recovered a small quantity of methamphetamine, along with four firearms. As a result, the investigation expanded to target multiple co-defendants, including Decker.

On August 1, 2018, Decker delivered two ounces of methamphetamine to an agreed upon location, and was taken into custody. Decker provided a Mirandized statement to officers admitting his involvement in the drug trafficking organization (DTO).

On June 17, 2019, a Federal Grand Jury sitting in the Jackson returned a four-count superseding indictment against Decker and the other members of the DTO: Rudy Powers, John Paul Henry, Daniel Nunez, Kwantrez Pitts, Nelson Urias and Jimmie Goodman for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. On August 24, 2020, Daniel Nunez was sentenced to 248 months in federal prison for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy: https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdtn/pr/union-city-man-sentenced-20-years-federal-prison-meth-distribution-and-firearm

On September 29, 2020, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Anderson found that Decker was responsible for the distribution of over 50 kilograms of actual methamphetamine in furtherance of the conspiracy, and sentenced him to 210 months in federal prison followed by 5 years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Methamphetamine continues to destroy individuals, families, and communities in West Tennessee, and we will continue to aggressively investigate, prosecute, and punish drug dealers to hold them accountable. With a long stint in prison like his poison-pushing partners, Decker will at last make the community safer by no longer being a part of it.”

This case was investigated by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Unit, Dyer County Sheriff’s Department and the 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jerry Kitchen prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE