Jackson Man Dallas Smith Pleads Guilty under Project EJECT to Illegally Possessing Firearms

(STL.News) – Dallas Smith, 59, of Jackson, pled guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Michele Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On September 11, 2017, officers with the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex after receiving a shooting complaint. Based upon the statements of eyewitnesses, officers stopped a vehicle in which Dallas Smith was a passenger. Upon questioning, Smith admitted to possessing the pistol and rifle found in the vehicle. Smith also admitted to discharging the firearms at the apartment complex.

Smith has a forgery conviction in Madison County in 2001 and a grand larceny conviction in Rankin County in 2004, and it is illegal for him to possess a firearm. He will be sentenced by Judge Reeves on April 22, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lynn Murray.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

