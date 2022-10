© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Italy’s newly elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks on during the swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane



ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government will issue new economic and public finance targets at it next cabinet meeting which will probably be on Nov. 4, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told reporters on Monday.