Israel Grants Its First Bitcoin, Crypto Trading License To Local Exchange Bits of Gold – Bitcoin Magazine

September 22, 2022
Waqar Nawaz
  • Israeli regulators grant the first VASP license to Bits of Gold after 5 years of waiting.
  • The company is launching two new products in the near future.
  • One of the products will be custodial while the other integrates its services with legacy finance in the region.

The Israeli Insurance and Savings Capital Market Authority (ISCMA) has granted cryptocurrency exchange Bits of Gold the first virtual asset service provider (VASP) license in the country, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

In 2016, a new law was passed requiring the ISMCA to grant licenses for these service providers. After waiting almost five years, Bits of Gold is now the only active company to hold this license.