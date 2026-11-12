Is Your Insurance Settlement Offer Actually a Lowball?

(STL.News) An insurance offer arrives quickly, and the number can look surprisingly generous at first. Hurt and stressed, many victims accept it simply to make the problem go away. Yet adjusters set opening numbers with room to move, and they expect some pushback. At Bowman Law Firm, an offer is read alongside the client’s own bills and records. The number by itself says little. Spotting a lowball early gives you far more leverage than discovering it after signing. A few clear signs can help you quickly judge any offer on your desk.

Signs an Offer Falls Short

A lowball offer usually arrives very fast, before your medical treatment has even finished. It may cover only repairs and a single doctor visit, ignoring all ongoing care. When the adjuster can’t explain the number and wants a quick answer, something is usually missing. Your documented losses are the baseline. People who negotiate a fair settlement work outward from that list. Colorado also reduces payouts when you share blame, so every detail about fault matters. Once an offer lands below the documented total, the claimant is better off waiting before answering.

What a Fair Claim Should Include

A fair claim starts with medical bills, including treatment you have not yet received. Lost wages matter too, along with reduced earning ability if injuries limit your work. Whatever the crash cost out of pocket, from repairs to a rental car, belongs on the list. Pain and suffering covers the physical discomfort and emotional strain that follow an injury. Insurers rarely volunteer these categories, so the burden of listing them falls on you. Adding everything up reveals whether the first number is close or far off base.

Tactics Adjusters Use to Lower Payouts

Adjusters may call within hours and politely ask for a recorded statement right away. Your own words can later be quoted back to suggest your injuries are minor. Some adjusters push partial blame onto you, even when the evidence clearly says otherwise. Others claim an older health problem caused your pain rather than the accident itself. A third approach is offering a modest check quickly, hoping you’ll stop asking questions. None of this is personal, but all of it can limit what you receive.

Steps to Take Before Responding

Start by asking the adjuster to send the offer and its reasoning in writing. Take your time, because you’re rarely required to answer an offer the same day. Gather medical records, repair estimates, pay stubs, and photos into one organized digital folder. Keep treating with your doctors until they confirm you have reached maximum possible recovery. Avoid signing releases or depositing checks marked as full and final payment too soon. If every figure comes with a record behind it, the insurer has little room to wave the claim off.

Why Timing and Records Matter

Deadlines, called statutes of limitations, limit how long you have to file a lawsuit. Colorado sets different windows depending on the type of claim, so confirm yours early. Evidence also fades because witnesses forget details and photos can get lost or deleted. Medical records created soon after the crash carry more weight with insurers and courts. Delays in treatment or paperwork give the other side room to dispute your story. If talks fall apart, a file kept from day one leaves a lawsuit on the table.

Don’t Rush the Reply

If your offer feels too low, trust that instinct enough to look closer. Nobody expects you to know claim values off the top of your head. That’s why a little homework, plus a second opinion, goes such a long way. Write down what you’ve lost, and don’t let anyone rush you. The first number is just a starting point, not a final verdict. If the claimant sits with the paperwork for a few days, the final answer usually comes out stronger.