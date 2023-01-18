Is there any prospect of Prosecuting the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine?

Pressure grows on Putin as politicians and lawyers point to principles that led to the Nuremberg trials of Nazi war criminals

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) Demands for a special tribunal to investigate Russia for a “crime of aggression” against Ukraine have been backed by senior EU politicians from across the political divide in a move to show Vladimir Putin and his generals that they will be held to account.As investigations continue collecting evidence of atrocity crimes committed in Ukraine, Europe leaders have led the charge for establishing an international, treaty-based Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression. Such a tribunal would apply the definition of aggression that was established through the Rome Statute to hold Russian officials accountable for the war against Ukraine. But while the proposal has received support from multilateral organizations, including the European Parliament, no treaty has been promulgated to date.

Fabio Massimo Castaldo, MEP.

On this topic for Brussels Morning speaks Fabio Massimo Castaldo the Member of the European Parliament who underlines that

the Russian cruise missile attack in Dnipro on Saturday afternoon was described as “hell on earth” by those who were lucky enough to survive and witness the aftermath. ” In mere seconds, a building was transformed into a pile of rubble, resulting in 40 deaths, 75 injuries, and many missing. My thoughts and solidarity go out to the survivors and their families. In light of these horrible and unforgivable acts, it is even worse to consider the possibility that those responsible could go unpunished. The silver lining is that we already have the instrument to make so that this doesn’t happen, we just have to update and fully use them. The golden path, I insist, would be to amend the Rome Statute aligning the ICC’s jurisdiction on the crime of aggression with that already in place on genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. ” states the MEP.

Massimo Castaldo concluded that If no agreement can be reached on this promptly, however, we should then push for the establishment of a Special Tribunal. ” The crucial point is to send a very clear message: there can and must be no impunity for the devastating consequences of the Russian aggression and those responsible must be prosecuted. This action will not go unheeded, not now, not ever.” told the MEP to Brussels Morning.