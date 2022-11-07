Is the stock market closed tomorrow?

The stock market on Tuesday will be shut on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. This will be the last trading holiday for the calendar year 2022. In total there were 13 trading holidays during the year.

Commodity markets will be shut during the morning trading hours however they will operate during the evening session. The currency market will also be shut tomorrow.

In Monday’s session, Nifty and Sensex ended higher, with Nifty notching 18,200 levels at the close. Meanwhile, Nifty Midcap 100 ended higher by 0.8%.

Nifty in the last 10 years has fetched positive returns five times, with the pandemic-hit 2020 turning out to be the best one with an 11.4% monthly return. The worst one was in 2016 when the index eroded 4.65% of investor wealth.

In the currency market, the rupee today breached 82 levels per US dollar as improved risk sentiment weighed on the greenback.

