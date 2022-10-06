Is Liz Truss already fighting to save her premiership? – podcast

On Wednesday, Liz Truss addressed her party at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham. She told the party that she was “ready to make the hard choices”, but with some Tory MPs already publicly criticising her policies, are her days as prime minister numbered?

The speech was interrupted by two Greenpeace protesters holding up a banner saying “who voted for this?”, a sentiment shared by the former culture secretary Nadine Dories who tweeted earlier in the week “if Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take it to the country”.

Guardian columnist Rafael Behr tells Hannah Moore how Truss responded to the economic turmoil of the last couple of weeks and why her speech won’t do enough to allay the concerns felt by her colleagues.