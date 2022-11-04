Finance

Is inflation swaying voters in battleground states? Here's what we know.

November 4, 2022
Hattie Francis

Inflation is hampering Joannah Schumacher’s attempt at being a better citizen.

High gas prices have forced the Sparks, Nevada, resident to cut back on the number of seminars she attends as co-head of an effort helping people communicate with elected officials. She felt ashamed recently when she filled her car up with subsidized gas courtesy of a local nonprofit.

“I became the person who was being served,” she told USA TODAY. “But I just couldn’t turn it down. That was my ability to go to multiple locations with a full tank of gas.”

The increasingly expensive cost of living is why Schumacher will be voting a straight Republican ticket this election unlike prior elections where she evaluated candidates based on the principles they stood for regardless of party: Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians and Green Party candidates.

A resident of a swing county in a swing state, she recognizes how crucial her vote is. Nevada voters will decide which party runs the Silver State, and they could determine whether the GOP wins back full control of Congress, including the Senate. Polls show gubernatorial and senatorial races in Nevada are among the tightest in the nation.