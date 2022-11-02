Irish foreign minister says UK considering delay to N.Ireland elections



BELFAST (Reuters) – Britain is considering either calling an election in Northern Ireland or changing legislation to allow it to delay a vote, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday after a meeting with the British government’s minister for the region.

The deadline for forming a power-sharing government in the region in the wake of May elections passed last week and the British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said he was legally obliged to call new elections within 12 weeks. But he has so far failed to set a date.

“There really are only two options, there is a legal obligation to set a date for an election or else there will have to be new legislation to avoid an election at this time,” Coveney told journalists in Belfast after meeting Heaton-Harris.

“No decisions have been made yet but certainly we’re not going to have to wait weeks for that clarity… I made it clear that the Irish government’s position is that we don’t believe an election at this time is a good thing for Northern Ireland.”