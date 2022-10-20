Ireland says UK economic difficulties not hitting Irish business

2/2



© Reuters. People walk near a demolition site in Dublin, Ireland, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Files



2/2

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s finance minister said the economic difficulties in neighbouring Britain are not hurting Irish businesses and he hoped renewed and positive talks with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol will continue under a new prime minister.

“The political and economic stability of the United Kingdom is a vital ingredient in the economic prospects of Ireland and indeed of Europe,” Paschal Donohoe, who is also the head of the euro zone group of finance ministers, told a news conference.

“We at the moment don’t see any indication that the latest developments in the United Kingdom are having an impact on the performance of Irish businesses. But it is something that we are monitoring, it is something that is very linked to the performance of the Irish economy.”