IRCTC shares fall over 5% as govt announces 5% stake sale via OFS

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and (IRCTC) fell over 5% to Rs 697 in Thursday’s intraday trade after the government announced that it will sell up to 5% stake in through an offer for sale (OFS).

The promoter (Government of India) proposes to sell up to 2,00,00,000 equity shares of IRCTC, representing 2.5% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital, with an option to additionally sell 2,00,00,000 shares, representing 2.5% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, the company said in a BSE filing.

The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 680 a share. This is at an over 7% discount to Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 734.90.

The government of India is expected to garner Rs 2,720 crore for the exchequer after offloading 5% of the stake.

The OFS will open for non-retail investors on Thursday, while retail investors can bid for shares on Friday, the government said in a release.

A minimum of 25% of the shares in OFS will be reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, while 10% will be kept aside for retail investors.

At 10.17 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 701, down 4.6% against its previous day’s closing price of Rs 735 per share. The stock is up about 13% in the past six months, while it has fallen 17% year-to-date. However, IRCTC shares have given multibagger returns of 350% since its IPO listing in September 2019.

, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs and are handling the OFS. It is part of the government’s disinvestment target. The Centre aims to raise Rs 65,000 crore through divestment in 2022-23 (April-March).