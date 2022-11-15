IRCTC cracks over 3% after September quarter results

However, its profit after tax (PAT) grew 42.54% to Rs 226.03 crore in the September quarter of FY23 against Rs 158.57 crore in the same quarter of FY22.

’s revenue from operations also increased 99% to Rs 805.80 crore in Q2FY23 from 404.93 crore in Q2FY22. Whereas, the total expenses of the company surged 152.84% to Rs 524.33 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 207.37 crore in Q2FY22.

The EPS of the company stood at Rs 2.82 in Q2FY23 against Rs 1.98 in Q2FY22.

IRCTC’s catering services business reported a multi-fold increase of 368% to Rs 334 crore YoY on the back of the country’s resumption of trains and catering services after coming to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its revenue from Rail Neer also increased by 75% to Rs 72 crore YoY.

Revenue from Internet Ticketing grew 13.17% to Rs 300.25 crore in Q2FY23 against Rs 265.30 crore in Q2FY22, while Tourism revenue increased 156% to Rs 69.45 crore YoY.

At 10.25 am, the scrip was trading 2.33% lower at Rs 741.20. However, the stock has surged over 13% in the last six months and has fallen nearly 12% year-to-date.

