Iran Warns of New U.S. Attack as Tensions Rise

WASHINGTON, DC – September 21, 2026 (STL.News) Tensions between the United States and Iran are rising again as Tehran warns that it has information suggesting Washington and its allies could be preparing another major military attack, while U.S. officials have issued new security warnings for Americans across the Middle East.

The developments have generated increasingly dramatic coverage internationally. An Indian news outlet, Jagran, recently promoted a video with the headline: “‘Evacuate Now’ US Issues Emergency Alert In Iran! Biggest Ever Attack On Tehran Soon?”

The headline highlights an important distinction between what governments have confirmed and what international news organizations suggest could happen next.

There is currently no public confirmation from the U.S. government that Washington is preparing the “biggest ever attack on Tehran,” or that a massive assault on the Iranian capital is imminent.

However, legitimate indications suggest the risk of further escalation has increased substantially.

Iran says another U.S. attack may be coming

Iran’s military central command warned Sunday that it had information indicating the United States and its allies were preparing a significant new attack.

Reuters reported that Iran did not explain the source of that information or provide evidence showing that an attack was imminent.

Iran nevertheless warned that another American attack would produce sustained retaliation against U.S. military bases and interests throughout the region.

Tehran also warned countries assisting the United States that they could be considered participants in the conflict.

Those statements are significant because they come nearly seven months into the U.S.-Iran conflict, during a period when fighting has repeatedly intensified and subsided without producing a lasting political settlement.

The United States launched another round of strikes against Iranian targets earlier this month, while Iran responded militarily, raising concerns that the broader conflict could again intensify.

U.S. issues security warning

The U.S. State Department has separately warned Americans about the possibility of additional escalation across the Middle East.

According to Reuters, the department issued a security alert Saturday warning of the potential for “unforeseen escalation” and advising Americans to stay vigilant and prepare for possible flight cancellations and airspace closures.

The State Department’s broader guidance says Americans in the Middle East should remain alert because the security environment remains complex and could change rapidly. It has warned that U.S. diplomatic facilities and other American interests could be targeted.

The situation involving Iran itself is even more serious.

Iran remains under a Level 4 — Do Not Travel advisory, the State Department’s highest warning level.

The department states plainly that Americans should not travel to Iran and that U.S. citizens already inside the country should leave immediately.

The warning cites terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary detention and wrongful detention among the risks facing Americans.

The U.S. has no embassy in Iran. Switzerland normally serves as the protecting power for U.S. interests, but the State Department says the Swiss Embassy’s Foreign Interests Section in Tehran is temporarily closed because of the security situation.

Warning does not confirm attack on Tehran

The distinction is critical.

A U.S. security warning advising Americans to prepare for escalation is not the same thing as an announcement that the United States intends to attack Tehran.

Likewise, Iran’s statement that it possesses information about preparations for another American attack remains an Iranian government claim. Reuters reported that Tehran provided no details explaining the intelligence behind that assertion.

Therefore, reports suggesting that the United States has announced or confirmed an imminent massive attack on Tehran should be treated cautiously unless additional evidence emerges.

That does not mean another attack is impossible.

The United States and Iran have already exchanged attacks during the conflict, and Washington has demonstrated its willingness to conduct additional strikes when U.S. officials determine they are warranted. Iran has similarly threatened retaliation against American military installations and regional interests.

The danger of miscalculation is therefore substantial even without confirmation of a new offensive.

Trump increases pressure on Iran

President Donald Trump has also increased his rhetoric toward Tehran.

Reuters reported Sunday that Trump again demanded that Iran reach an agreement with Washington while threatening severe consequences if Iranian leaders refuse.

Iran, meanwhile, has shown little indication that it intends to accept U.S. demands without substantial concessions of its own.

The confrontation has also become intertwined with other regional conflicts, including renewed Houthi military activity in Yemen and attacks affecting Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf.

That means another significant American or Iranian attack could have consequences extending far beyond Iran itself.

What is confirmed as of Sept. 21

As of early Sept. 21, the confirmed picture is serious but considerably more nuanced than some international headlines suggest.

The United States has issued security warnings because officials believe there is a risk of further escalation.

The State Department continues to tell Americans not to travel to Iran and advises Americans already there to leave immediately.

Iran’s military says it has information indicating that the United States and its allies may be preparing another major attack.

Iran has threatened sustained retaliation if such an attack occurs.

But the United States has not publicly announced an imminent massive attack on Tehran, and there is currently no independent confirmation that the “biggest ever attack” on the Iranian capital is about to begin.

That distinction should remain central as claims, videos and reports circulate internationally during an exceptionally volatile period in the Middle East.

Editorial disclosure

This article references a headline and video published by Jagran as examples of international reporting and commentary on the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict. We are not affiliated with Jagran or its parent organization, and its headlines, characterizations, opinions, and conclusions should not be interpreted as our own.

We report on information published by news organizations around the world because those reports can give readers insight into how major international events are portrayed globally. Where claims cannot be independently verified, they are identified as claims rather than established facts.

Our reporting relies on official government information and independently sourced reporting to distinguish confirmed developments from speculation, predictions, and commentary. The views expressed by other news organizations, commentators, or governments referenced in this report are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication.

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