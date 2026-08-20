Iran Ship Attacks Raise Stakes for US in Hormuz

WASHINGTON, DC – August 20, 2026 (STL.News) — The confrontation between the United States and Iran around the Strait of Hormuz remains dangerously unsettled as commercial shipping moves through the strategic waterway at a fraction of normal levels, recent attacks on vessels heighten security concerns, and the US Navy maintains a major military presence intended to keep oil traffic moving.

Ship-tracking data released Thursday showed just nine commodity vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday, according to Kpler data Reuters reported. The numbers illustrate how severely normal maritime traffic has been disrupted despite competing claims from Washington and Tehran over who controls the waterway.

President Donald Trump has said the strait is open and that the United States controls access. Iran, however, maintains that the waterway remains closed.

The conflicting declarations have left commercial shipping companies confronting the practical question that matters most: whether vessels can transit safely without becoming targets.

Ship attacks intensify concerns around Hormuz.

The threat to commercial shipping is not theoretical.

Iran resumed attacks on vessels it accused of attempting to pass through the strait without authorization after diplomatic efforts failed to produce an agreement.

Two vessels belonging to the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company were attacked while transiting the strait on August 13, according to the United Arab Emirates government. The UAE blamed Iran for those attacks. Iran did not immediately comment on the accusation.

Those incidents followed other attacks on commercial shipping during the conflict.

In JulyUSS. forces launched retaliatory strikes against Iran after three commercial vessels traveling through Hormuz were attacked by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to USS. Central Command.

Earlier, a Singapore-flagged commercial vessel was struck by a drone in June, damaging its bridge while the ship was operating off Oman. A US official attributed that attack to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The repeated incidents have transformed Hormuz from a commercial shipping route into one of the world’s most closely watched military flashpoints. The US Navy says the blockade can continue indefinitely.

The United States has deployed substantial naval resources to the region and says it is prepared to maintain its current operations for as long as necessary.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said August 13 that the US Navy could sustain its blockade of Iran indefinitely by rotating ships through the region.

“We can hold it as long as we need to,” Hegseth said during a press availability aboard the USS Gridley.

He said the Navy would continue rotating vessels to maintain its presence and prevent Iran from moving freely through the blockade.

The military balance around Hormuz is also shifting as the Navy rotates aircraft carriers.

The USS George Washington has arrived in the Middle East to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to The Associated Press. The Lincoln has been deployed for more than 250 days during the confrontation with Iran.

The George Washington joins the USS George H.W. Bush in the region, underscoring the scale of US naval resources committed to Middle East operations.

The deployment does not, by itself, mean an immediate US. attack is planned. It does, however, give Washington significant military capabilities as the confrontation continues.

The USS operates a special route for oil tankers.

Keeping commercial oil moving has become another central part of USU.S. strategy.

The US military has established a special shipping corridor allowing tankers to move through Hormuz despite the broader disruption, Axios reports, citing US officials.

Approximately 15 to 20 tankers per night have reportedly been moving through the corridor, transporting millions of barrels of oil.

The operation goes beyond simply escorting outbound US tankers; US sources are also helping vessels safely enter the Gulf so they can collect oil before making the return transit.

The arrangement demonstrates the unusual situation now developing around the strait.

Official ship-tracking data shows extremely limited commodity-vessel traffic, while some tanker movements may occur without normal transponder visibility.

Reuters cautioned Thursday that Kpler’s figures may not capture every vessel because some ships could transit with their transponders turned off.

That makes it harder to determine the exact volume of shipping through Hormuz.

What is clear is that traffic remains far below normal.

Before the war, more than 130 ships per day traversed Hormuz, according to Reuters. Recent daily totals have been a small fraction of that level.

Iran threatens offensive action if diplomacy fails

The risk of further escalation has increased after Iranian officials said Tehran could adopt a more aggressive military posture.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters this week that Iran would move to a “fully offensive” posture and could launch an operation aimed at breaking theUS. naval blockade if diplomatic efforts failed.

Iran’s ability to disrupt shipping remains one of Tehran’s most powerful sources of leverage.

The strait connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, making it essential to oil and liquefied natural gas exports from several major Middle Eastern producers.

Iran’s position along its northern shoreline gives Tehran a geographic advantage even when it faces a substantially more powerfulUS. Navy.

Commercial ships are particularly vulnerable because shipping companies, insurers and crews must weigh the financial value of completing a voyage against the possibility of a drone, missile or other attack.

Even a limited number of incidents can therefore have an impact far beyond the individual vessels involved.

Diplomacy remains deadlocked

The military confrontation continues alongside stalled diplomacy.

Trump said Tuesday that no talks with Iran were taking place, while Iran continued to assert that the strait remained closed. Thursday’s shipping data showed no meaningful increase in traffic as the political deadlock continued.

The Trump administration has also begun emphasizing economic pressure.

Trump announced a new campaign targeting Iran’s economy Wednesday following the failure to reach an agreement over Hormuz. The administration has threatened consequences for countries providing financial or commercial assistance to Tehran.

That creates multiple layers to the confrontation.

The United States is applying military pressure through its naval blockade, attempting to maintain oil shipments through the strait and simultaneously increasing economic pressure on Iran.

Tehran, meanwhile, can still threaten commercial shipping and has signaled it could escalate militarily if Washington refuses its demands.

Oil markets remain exposed to Hormuz confrontation

The consequences extend well beyond the Middle East.

Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. Any sustained disruption can affect oil availability, shipping costs, insurance premiums and ultimately prices paid by businesses and consumers.

Brent crude climbed above $94 per barrel amid renewed concerns surrounding the Iran confrontation and the future of Gulf energy exports.

USU.S. tanker corridor appears designed in part to ease that pressure by showing that Gulf oil can still reach global markets.

But the low number of overall vessel transits shows that normal commercial confidence has not returned.

Shipping companies do not need an official declaration that a strait is closed to avoid it. A sufficiently high risk of attack can produce much the same result.

That is one reason governments and financial markets around the world will closely watch the next developments around Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz remains a dangerous flashpoint.

For now, neither Washington nor Tehran appears prepared to concede control of the strategic waterway.

The United States has the naval power to maintain a large military presence and protect selected shipping routes. Iran retains geographic proximity and the ability to threaten vessels attempting to move through the narrow passage.

That combination creates a potentially unstable environment in which an attack on a commercial vessel could rapidly produce military retaliation.

The arrival of the USS George Washington, U.S. continuing US naval operations, and Iran’s warnings of an offensive posture show that significant military capabilities remain positioned around the confrontation.

At the same time, the shipping numbers provide perhaps the clearest indication of conditions on the water.

Only nine tracked commodity vessels crossed Hormuz on Wednesday — unchanged from Tuesday and dramatically below prewar traffic.

Until commercial ships can again transit routinely without fear of attack, claims over whether the Strait of Hormuz is technically “open” or “closed” will remain secondary to the reality facing shipowners and crews.

The waterway is operating, but under extraordinary military pressure—and the risk of another confrontation between USAN and the US remains significant. remains significant.