Iowa: Steven Springer Pleads Guilty to Heroin, Firearm Charges

Iowa Man, Steven Springer with Prior Federal Drug Conviction Pleads Guilty to Heroin and Firearm Charges

Springer received packages of meth and heroin from Mexico

(STL.News) Steven Springer, 54, from Hampton, Iowa, pled guilty on October 21, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City, to conspiracy to distribute heroin while possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime.

Springer was previously convicted on May 22, 2002, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, of the manufacture of methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, Springer admitted that between December 2020 and February 2021, he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed heroin and methamphetamine. Springer admitted to being paid to receive packages of meth and heroin from sources in Mexico, to redistribute those drugs to other persons as directed, and to wire drug proceeds back to the source in Mexico.

On February 4, 2021, Springer ultimately received over 920 grams of heroin, hidden inside footwear, sent from Mexico to Iowa through the United States Postal Service. At the time of his arrest, Springer was also in possession of more than 14 grams of pure methamphetamine, a .380 caliber handgun, with loaded magazine, a small quantity of marijuana, and a quantity of psilocybin (mushrooms). Springer possessed the firearm for protection while distributing drugs. About one month previous to his receipt of the heroin, Springer had received approximately ½ pound of methamphetamine, from the same source in Mexico, which he redistributed in central Iowa.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Springer remains in custody of the United States Marshal and will remain in custody pending sentencing. Springer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $8,000,000 fine, and eight years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, the Wright and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices, and Iowa DCI Laboratory.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today