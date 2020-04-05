Iowa receives $44 million for reimbursement of COVID-19 response costs

DES MOINES, IA (STL.News) Saturday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds received word from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that more than $44 million has been obligated to the State of Iowa for reimbursement of expenses related to the coronavirus COVID-19 response.

“Our health care workers are on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have the State of Iowa’s full support,” said Gov. Reynolds. “FEMA’s reimbursement will allow Iowa to buy additional personal protective equipment (PPE). We appreciate President Trump and his team for supporting the health and safety of Iowans during this unprecedented crisis.”

These funds were obligated under the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration approved for Iowa by President Trump on March 23 and will be used to reimburse the State of Iowa for costs it has incurred in March and April to implement emergency protective measures. These emergency protective measures have included the purchase of PPE such as gowns, masks, and face shields to support the response efforts of hospitals and clinics, local governments, and certain nonprofit entities.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which is responsible for coordination of disaster response resources, submitted for reimbursement to FEMA a cost of approximately $59 million for emergency protective measures taken by the State of Iowa in response to COVID-19.

The $44 million is the 75 percent federal share of that total cost, with the State covering the remaining 25 percent. However, the State of Iowa has requested FEMA cover 100 percent of the eligible costs. As the COVID-19 response continues, additional costs will be submitted to FEMA for reimbursement.