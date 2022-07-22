Iowa: Kiedis Oldbear Sentenced for Domestic Assault

Iowa Man, Kiedis Oldbear Sentenced to Federal Prison for Domestic Assault

A man who punched his victim repeatedly in the head and face was sentenced today to more than 3 years in federal prison.

Kiedis Oldbear, age 29, from Tama, Iowa, received the prison term after a January 27, 2022 guilty plea to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a dating partner.

Information from the case shows that, on September 28, 2021, Oldbear was parked in a car on the Meskwaki Settlement near Tama. The victim of the assault, a woman that Oldbear was dating, was with him in the car. Oldbear assaulted the victim by punching her in the head and face repeatedly, causing substantial injuries to her. The victim was eventually able to get out of the car and run for help.

Oldbear has an extensive criminal history and has been convicted of over 15 crimes as an adult. He has prior convictions for interference with official acts, operating while intoxicated, domestic abuse causing bodily injury, child endangerment, possession of a firearm as a felon, eluding, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, assault on a police officer, and willful injury.

Oldbear was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Oldbear was sentenced to 41 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today