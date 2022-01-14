Iowa Governor on SC rulings on OSHA vaccine mandates

Gov. Reynolds issues statement in response to SCOTUS rulings on employer and CMS vaccine mandates

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement today in response to the SCOTUS rulings on the employer and CMS vaccine mandates:

“The SCOTUS ruling on OSHA vaccine mandate is a major victory for Iowans, their personal freedoms and liberties. The Biden Administration should hear this message loud and clear: The American citizens do not believe in government overreach, and they don’t believe in the federal government making health care decisions for them.

“At the same time, I’m very disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling on the CMS vaccine mandate. Medical providers that have been on the frontlines of this pandemic saving lives deserve the freedom and ability to make their own informed health care decisions.

“I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but I also firmly believe in Iowans’ right to make health care decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families, and I remain committed to protecting those freedoms. President Biden should do the same.”