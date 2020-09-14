Iowa Gov. Reynolds praises Trump Administration decision to deny small refinery gap year exemptions

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) denied small refinery gap year exemptions to the Renewable Fuel Standard, adhering to the President’s commitment of 15 billion gallons of blended biofuels for the nation’s fuel supply per year:

“As Iowa farmers grapple with trade disruption, a global pandemic, and the aftermath of a devastating derecho, it’s critical that we take action to help our ag economy. Today’s decision by the Trump Administration eliminates much of the uncertainty surrounding small refinery exemptions that undercut demand for biofuels. It’s a significant step forward for Iowa’s renewable fuel industry and another example of President Trump honoring his commitment to Iowa farmers.

“Today also could not have happened without the relentless efforts of Senator Joni Ernst, who has always been a friend of Iowa’s biofuel industry. Whether it’s on the Senate floor or in the Oval Office at the White House, Joni has worked tirelessly to secure Trump’s support for biofuels.”

“We can never stop fighting for our renewable fuels industry and that’s why I will continue to work with President Trump as well as U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to protect our biofuel markets now and in the future.”

