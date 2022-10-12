Investiture Ceremony for United States Attorney William S. Thompson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The investiture ceremony for William S. Thompson, United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. Thompson will be joined by United States Senator Joseph Manchin III, members of the federal judiciary, distinguished guests, and family to celebrate his appointment. He will also express his visions and goals for the Southern District of West Virginia and stress the importance of serving as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the District.

This is the formal, public swearing-in ceremony for Thompson, who was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on August 10, 2021. The United States Senate confirmed Thompson by voice vote on October 5, 2021.

WHAT: Investiture Ceremony for William S. Thompson as United States Attorney, Southern District of West Virginia

WHEN: Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Seventh Floor Ceremonial Courtroom, Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse, 300 Virginia Street, East, Charleston

NOTE: All media must present government-issued photo I.D. (Such as a driver’s license) and valid media credentials. Media may begin arriving at 1 p.m. and must have cameras set by 1:30 p.m. Media should RSVP to USAWVS.Ceremony@usdoj.gov.

