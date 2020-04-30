Intuit to Announce Third-quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on May 21

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (STL.News) Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), maker of QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mint, will announce its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2020 on May 21 following the close of market. The company’s third quarter ends today, April 30. Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on May 21. To listen to the call, dial (844) 246-4601 in the United States or (703) 639-1172 from international locations. No reservation or access code is needed. The conference call can also be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 from international locations. The access code for this call is 9161407. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.