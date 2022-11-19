Intervention in commodities has been the theme of 2022: Paul Hickin

“I think intervention has been the theme of 2022. What we are seeing with OPEC plus is a 2 million barrels a day cut off with interest rates and the way the economic market is going now has really been an intervention,” says Paul Hickin, Director, S&P Global Platts.Edited excerpts:

ET Now: Do tell us what you are seeing as far as the entire commodity universe is concerned because look at crude oil now we have seen that decline and it seems to be sliding further.

Yes I think it is more part of the volatility we are seeing in the markets right now. Remember Brent did spike above $100 barrel last week on the same pushes and pulls we are seeing in the market– demand destruction on one side, demand weakness, global recession fears on one and supply reduction on the other. I think this will continue playing out in the markets.

There are fears over how tight the US Federal Reserve is going to increase rates to try and combat inflation and the fear of how much that will impact global economic weakness, so these are the things playing out. I think there have been these kinds of signs at the same time that the $90-95 range is still some of the markets are looking at.

ET Now: But we are seeing a slide coming into the entire commodities universe including the metals. Is that decline going to continue too?

We are seeing this across commodities. There is demand destruction across the commodities spectrum, it is slightly different for different metals or different commodities because for example, in metals the stories is metals part of that equation so important for any transition, all metals we are going to see electric vehicles, all the things going to be used in energy like windfalls and other things require metals so the demand for metals is still underpinning the support there so it is a slightly different market and that is why we are seeing the strength in the metals market for longer term.

I think what you are seeing with the crude oil is that it is slightly different as well because the crude oil market is managed probably by OPEC plus, which feeds into a lot more intervention.

