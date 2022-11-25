InterGlobe shares gain 0.63% as Sensex falls

Shares of . traded 0.63 per cent up at Rs 1906.85 at 01:42PM (IST) on Friday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 6.55 points to 62266.13. The stock had settled at Rs 1894.9 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 2282.25 and Rs 1513.3, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 01:42PM (IST) stood at 01:42PM shares with turnover at Rs 1.99 crore.

At the current price, shares of the company trades at -17.49 times its trailing 12-month earnings per share of Rs -109.01 per share and -12.94 times its price-to-book value, BSE data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.88.

Shareholding Details



Promoters held 74.77 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Mar-2022, while FIIs owned 19.17 per cent and DIIs 4.01 per cent.