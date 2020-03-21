Intercontinental Exchange Statement Related to Transactions by Jeffrey Sprecher, Senator Kelly Loeffler

ATLANTA & NEW YORK (STL.News) Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, has issued the following statement:

Intercontinental Exchange maintains a Global Personal Trading Policy that prohibits insider trading and discretionary trading of stocks by its employees without the prior consent of the company. With regard to recent media reports concerning securities transactions in the personal managed accounts for Intercontinental Exchange Chairman and CEO Jeff Sprecher and his wife, Senator Kelly Loeffler, Mr. Sprecher and Senator Loeffler have made clear that those transactions were executed by their financial advisors without Mr. Sprecher’s or Senator Loeffler’s input or direction.

Such transactions are in compliance with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. policies and procedures. These were not transactions in ICE securities, and any transactions by Mr. Sprecher or Senator Loeffler in ICE securities have been executed through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that was approved by Intercontinental Exchange. Per ICE policy, all trading plans require a 30-day cooling off period from the time the trading plan is adopted to the date of the first transaction.