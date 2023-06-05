Inmate Daniel Cross Dies – Columbia, S.C.

Daniel Cross, an inmate at the Broad River Correctional Institution, died.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (STL.News) It was announced on May 29, 2023, that Daniel Cross, an inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution, died at the Columbia prison this morning.
Cross, 37, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a cellmate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
An autopsy will be performed. The case is being investigated by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, Richland County Coroner, and the SCDC Inspector General’s office.
SOURCE: South Carolina Department of Corrections
