Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on March 11 was:

Nathan Francis Stops, 41, of Lame Deer, on charges of sexual abuse of a minor. If convicted of the most serious crime, Stops faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a mandatory minimum of five years to life of supervised release. Stops was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-26.

Appearing on March 10 was:

David Benjamin Wick, Sr., 41, of Lame Deer, on charges of sexual abuse of a minor. If convicted of the most serious crime, Wick faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a mandatory minimum of five years to life of supervised release. Wick was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-28.

Appearing on March 7 was:

River Gene Fortney, 22, of Livingston, on charges of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Fortney faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Fortney was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-13.

Christopher Lee Widner, 29, of Billings, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Widner faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Widner was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-21.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today