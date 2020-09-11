Informational: Federal Court arraignments | USAO-MT

(STL.News) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Missoula before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pleading not guilty on Sept. 8 was:

Gregory Briar Schoenwald, 33, of Dillon, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Schoenwald faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Schoenwald was detained pending further proceedings.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Montana Probation and Parole investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-20.

Andrew Leroy Moosman, 31, of Stevensville, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Moosman faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Moossman was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Missoula Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-31.

Appearing on Sept. 10 was:

Ricardo Lopez Medina, 47, of Mexico, on charges of illegal reentry of a removed alien. If convicted of the most serious crime, Medina faces a maximum two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Medina was detained pending further proceedings. The Department of Homeland Security’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, Belgrade Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-26.

Appearing in Great Falls before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston and pleading not guilty on Sept. 9 was:

Jason Avery Mattson, 29, of Browning, on charges of second degree murder and kidnapping. If convicted of the most serious crime, Mattson faces life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Mattson was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-55.

Appearing on Sept. 9 was:

Jeffrey Robert Igoe, 60, a transient, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment and unlawful taking of a firearm from a licensed dealer. If convicted of the most serious crime, Igoe faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Igoe was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Helena Police Department investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-8.

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on Sept. 8 was:

Laurie Ann Stookey, 56, of Billings, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted of the most serious crime, Stookey faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Stookey was released pending further proceedings. The Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the FBI’s Western Transnational Organized Crime Task Force investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-100.

Appearing on Sept. 10 was:

Casey Conrad Nixon, 42, of Billings, on charges of false statement during a firearms transaction. If convicted of the most serious crime, Nixon faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Nixon was released pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-85.

Jamel Akeem Scott, 35, of Billings, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. If convicted of the most serious crime, Scott faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Scott was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-99.

Robert Lowell Takesenemy, Jr., 37, of Lame Deer, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Takesenemy faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Takesenemy was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-41.

Bernadine Joseph Lone Elk, Jr., 25, of Billings, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Lone Elk faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Lone Elk was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE