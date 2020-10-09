Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on Oct. 6 was:

Dee Bad Bear, 59, of Crow Agency, on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon. If convicted of the most serious crime, Bad Bear faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Bad Bear was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-105.

Tracy Fonda Flanigan, 46, of Livingston, on charges of false statement during a firearms transfer, transfer of firearm to a prohibited person and false statement. If convicted of the most serious crime, Flanigan faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Flanigan was released pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-108.

Robert Nolan Dawes, 40, of Crow Agency, on charges of assault of dating partner/strangulation and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. If convicted of the most serious crime, Dawes faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Dawes was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-107.

Micah Garrett Waltenbaugh, 33, of Billings, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Waltenbaugh faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release. Waltenbaugh was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI Western Transnational Organized Crime Task Force and Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-113.

Appearing in Great Falls before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston and pleading not guilty on Oct. 6 was:

Matthew Douglas Webb, 26, of Great Falls, on charges of prohibited person in possession of firearms. If convicted of the most serious crime, Webb faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Webb was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Great Falls Police Department investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-62.

Rachelle Jo Kolden, 38, of Great Falls, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Kolden faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Kolden was detained pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Great Falls Police Department investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-73.

Joseph Tyler Henderson, 27, of Havre, on charges of assault by strangulation and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. If convicted of the most serious crime, Henderson faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Henderson was released pending further proceedings. The FBI and Rocky Boy’s Police Department investigated the case. PACER case reference. 20-66.

