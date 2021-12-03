Indiana: Torrence Larry Convicted of Gun, Drug Offenses

Fort Wayne Man, Torrence Larry Convicted of Federal Gun and Drug Offenses

FORT WAYNE (STL.News) Torrence Larry, 44, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was convicted of federal drug and gun charges on December 2, 2021, following a three-day jury trial before United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

According to documents in this case, in May and June of 2017, Larry sold cocaine and heroin from his residence while under investigation by law enforcement. In June of 2017, officers served a search warrant at Larry’s residence and located quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine. Officers also found additional evidence of drug dealing and a firearm possessed by Larry to facilitate and protect his drug trafficking.

Larry was convicted of all three dealing counts, as well as the single count for possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances. Larry was convicted of both gun charges. He was convicted of possession of a firearm based upon his previous armed bank robbery conviction in federal court and his state drug dealing conviction. The jury also found Larry guilty of possessing the firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking offense.

Larry’s sentencing is scheduled for March 16, 2022. Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the District Court Judge after consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the United States Sentencing Guidelines.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory, and the Indiana State Police Laboratory. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey R. Speith.

This case was being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

