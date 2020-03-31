Indiana Man Aungsun Naywin Charged With Traveling To Tennessee To Have Sex With a 13-Year-Old Child

(STL.News) – Aungsun Naywin, 31, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been charged in the U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee with traveling from Indiana to East Tennessee for the purpose of having sex with a 13-year-old girl on March 21, 2020. Naywin was charged in a criminal complaint in case number 3:20-MJ 1052, which is supported by an affidavit on file with the Clerk of Court.

The affidavit alleges that Naywin met the young girl on Snapchat and, after learning the girl was a minor, arranged a sexual encounter with her. The affidavit alleges that he drove from Indiana to Morgan County, Tennessee, where he picked up the girl, took her to a remote location, and raped her in the van he was driving.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Morgan and Anderson County Sheriff offices. Assistant U. S. Attorney Jennifer Kolman represents the United States.

If convicted, Naywin faces a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years and up to life. The public is reminded that all persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

