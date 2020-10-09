Indiana: Jonathan Kassay Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

(STL.News) – Jonathan Kassay, 50, of Granger, Indiana was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty upon his plea of guilty to production of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Mr. Kassay was sentenced to 360 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $12, 219.04 in restitution.

United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said, “Protecting children from child predators is one of our top priorities. Children are nearly defenseless to save themselves from abuse. Our investigative partners are some of the best in the world at working these cases, and today’s sentence should serve as a reminder that my Office will work diligently and aggressively to put child predators behind bars.”

According to documents filed in this case, in 2017 Mr. Kassay used minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

“This case is a reminder that child pornography is a serious crime – one that can cause sometimes irreparable harm to children. While this sentence can’t undo that damage, it does ensure the defendant will never be able to hurt anyone else,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “It also sends a strong message that there is no place in our communities for those who prey on vulnerable children. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively target those who exploit children.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney John M. Maciejczyk.

