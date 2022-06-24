Indiana Governor Statement on the overruling of Roe v. Wade

Statement on the overruling of Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS- Governor Eric J. Holcomb issues the following statement on the overruling of Roe v. Wade.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.

I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do.”