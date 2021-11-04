Indiana Governor on OSHA’s emergency temporary standard

Gov. Holcomb responds to OSHA releasing the emergency temporary standard mandating the vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement in response to OSHA publishing the emergency temporary standard (ETS) which mandates companies with 100 employees or more require the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing.

“I direct the Indiana Department of Labor to work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit challenging the federal government regarding the OSHA ETS. This is an overreach of the government’s role in serving and protecting Hoosiers. While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce.”