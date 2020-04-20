Indiana Governor Issues Revised Stay at Home Order

(STL.News) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued a revised Stay At Home order that lasts through May 1 and is designed to limit interactions among Hoosiers to increase containment of COVID-19. As of today, 11,686 people have tested positive and 569 people have died from the disease in Indiana. There are now positive tests in 92 of 92 counties.

As a part of this action, Gov. Holcomb also extended through May 1 the orders that limit in-person public activity at state government offices and put restrictions on the operation of restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

“I want to thank Hoosiers in every corner of our state who have stayed socially-distanced and hunkered down. Lives are being saved, and we’re slowing the spread,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Continuing the course at this time is essential to flattening the curve while we also prepare to safely reopen Indiana for business.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE