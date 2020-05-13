Indiana Gov. Holcomb to Provide Updates in the Fight Against COVID-19

(STL.News) – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.

WHO: Gov. Holcomb

State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, M.D., FACOG

Paul Halverson, professor and founding dean, Fairbanks School of Public Health

Nir Menachemi, chair of health policy and management, Fairbanks School of Public Health

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 13

Media outlets that wish to broadcast the press conference live are encouraged to use the high quality livestream. The livestream is also available to the public. Direct Link: https://livestream.com/accounts/18256195/events/9054752/player?width=960&height=540&enableInfoAndActivity=true&defaultDrawer=feed&autoPlay=true&mute=false

