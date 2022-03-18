Indiana flags to be flown at half-staff for Andrew W. Laud

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Lake County to honor the life of U.S. Army Captain Andrew W. Laud of Cedar Lake. Captain Laud was in active duty at the time of his death and served as a Captain Company Commander of HHC6 – 101st Aviation in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Flags should be flown at half-staff in Lake County from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, March 19. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Lake County to lower their flags.