Indiana: Commission to Combat Drug Abuse Meets Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Indiana’s Commission to Combat Drug Abuse will meet Thursday morning at the Indiana Government Center South, Conference Rooms B and C. At the meeting, executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger and other commission members will discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis.

WHAT:

Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse

WHO:

Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement

Members of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse

WHEN:

Thursday, August 5, 2021

10 a.m. EST

WHERE:

Indiana Government Center South

Conference Rooms B and C

302 W. Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204

LIVESTREAM LINK: https://www.youtube.com/c/FSSAIndianavideos