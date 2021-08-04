Indiana: Commission to Combat Drug Abuse Meets Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Indiana’s Commission to Combat Drug Abuse will meet Thursday morning at the Indiana Government Center South, Conference Rooms B and C. At the meeting, executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger and other commission members will discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis.
WHAT:
Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse
WHO:
Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement
Members of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse
WHEN:
Thursday, August 5, 2021
10 a.m. EST
WHERE:
Indiana Government Center South
Conference Rooms B and C
302 W. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
LIVESTREAM LINK: https://www.youtube.com/c/FSSAIndianavideos